Version: v5

Capacitor CLI Hooks

Starting in Capacitor 3.1, the following events can be used to hook into Capacitor commands:

capacitor:copy:before

capacitor:copy:after

capacitor:update:before

capacitor:update:after

capacitor:sync:before

capacitor:sync:after

To use them add the event name and the code you want to run in the scripts section of your app's package.json .

Example that just echo the command and the platform where it ran: