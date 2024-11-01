Version: v7

Capacitor CLI - cap copy

Copy the web app build and Capacitor configuration file into the native platform project. Run this each time you make changes to your web app or change a configuration value.

npx cap copy [ < platform > ]



Inputs:

platform (optional): android , ios

Options:

--inline : After syncing, all JS source maps will be inlined allowing for debugging an Android Web View in Chromium based browsers.

The following hooks are available for copy command:

capacitor:copy:before

capacitor:copy:after

