Capacitor CLI - cap copy
Copy the web app build and Capacitor configuration file into the native platform project. Run this each time you make changes to your web app or change a configuration value.
npx cap copy [<platform>]
Inputs:
platform(optional):
android,
ios
Options:
--inline: After syncing, all JS source maps will be inlined allowing for debugging an Android Web View in Chromium based browsers.
Hooks
The following hooks are available for copy command:
capacitor:copy:before
capacitor:copy:after