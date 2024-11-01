Capacitor CLI - cap build
This command will build the native project to create a signed AAB, APK or IPA file. Build options can be specified on the command line or in your Capacitor Configuration File.
npx cap build [options] <platform>
Inputs:
platform(required):
android,
ios
Options:
--scheme <scheme-to-build>: iOS Scheme to build (default is
App)
--flavor <flavor-to-build>: Android Flavor to build
--keystorepath <path>: Path to the keystore file
--keystorepass <keystore-password>: Password to the keystore
--keystorealias <alias>: Key alias in the keystore
--keystorealiaspass <alias-password>: Password for the keystore alias
--androidreleasetype <release-type>: Can be either
AABor
APK