Capacitor CLI - cap build
This command will build the native project to create a signed AAB, APK or IPA file. Build options can be specified on the command line or in your Capacitor Configuration File.
Inputs:
npx cap build [options] <platform>
platform(required):
android,
ios
--keystorepath <path>: Path to the keystore file
--keystorepass <keystore-password>: Password to the keystore
--keystorealias <alias>- Key alias in the keystore
--keystorealiaspass <alias-password>- Password for the keystore alias
--androidreleasetype <release-type>- Can be either
AABor
APK
--scheme <scheme-to-build>- iOS Scheme to build (default is App)