Capacitor CLI - cap sync
Sync
Run the Copy and Update commands together.
Inputs:
npx cap sync [options] [platform]
platform(optional):
android,
ios
--deployment: Podfile.lock won't be deleted and pod install will use
--deploymentoption.
√ Copying web assets from www to android\app\src\main\assets\public in 3.37s
√ Copying native bridge in 5.80ms
√ Copying capacitor.config.json in 2.59ms
√ copy in 3.43s
√ Updating Android plugins in 11.48ms
Found 1 Capacitor plugin for android:
capacitor-mapbox (0.0.1)
√ update android in 105.91ms
√ copy in 409.80μp
√ update web in 6.80μp
Sync finished in 3.563s