Capacitor CLI - cap sync

Sync

Run the Copy and Update commands together.

npx cap sync [options] [platform]
Inputs:
  • platform (optional): android, ios
Options:
  • --deployment: Podfile.lock won't be deleted and pod install will use --deployment option.
Example output:
√ Copying web assets from www to android\app\src\main\assets\public in 3.37s
√ Copying native bridge in 5.80ms
√ Copying capacitor.config.json in 2.59ms
√ copy in 3.43s
√ Updating Android plugins in 11.48ms
  Found 1 Capacitor plugin for android:
    capacitor-mapbox (0.0.1)
√ update android in 105.91ms
√ copy in 409.80μp
√ update web in 6.80μp
Sync finished in 3.563s

