Capacitor CLI - cap copy
Copy the web app build and Capacitor configuration file into the native platform project. Run this each time you make changes to your web app or change a configuration value in
capacitor.config.json.
Inputs:
npx cap copy [platform]
platform(optional):
android,
ios
√ Copying web assets from www to android\app\src\main\assets\public in 2.64s
√ Copying web assets from www to ios/App/public in 450ms
√ Copying native bridge in 7.32ms
√ Copying capacitor.config.json in 3.22ms
√ copy in 2.74s
√ copy in 1.10ms