Version: v2

Capacitor CLI - cap copy

Copy the web app build and Capacitor configuration file into the native platform project. Run this each time you make changes to your web app or change a configuration value in capacitor.config.json.

npx cap copy [platform]
Inputs:
  • platform (optional): android, ios
Example output:
√ Copying web assets from www to android\app\src\main\assets\public in 2.64s
√ Copying web assets from www to ios/App/public in 450ms
√ Copying native bridge in 7.32ms
√ Copying capacitor.config.json in 3.22ms
√ copy in 2.74s
√ copy in 1.10ms