Opening Native Projects
Capacitor uses the native IDE for each platform in order to provide required configuration, and to build, test, and deploy apps.
For iOS development, that means you must have Xcode 11 or above installed. For Android, Android Studio 3 or above.
Both IDEs can be opened manually or using the
npx cap open command:
Opening Xcode
npx cap open ios
Alternatively, you can open Xcode manually:
open ios/App/App.xcworkspace
Opening Android Studio
npx cap open android
Alternatively, you can open Android Studio and import the
android/ directory as an Android Studio project.