Opening Native Projects

Capacitor uses the native IDE for each platform in order to provide required configuration, and to build, test, and deploy apps.

For iOS development, that means you must have Xcode 11 or above installed. For Android, Android Studio 3 or above.

Both IDEs can be opened manually or using the npx cap open command:

npx cap open ios

Alternatively, you can open Xcode manually:

open ios/App/App.xcworkspace

npx cap open android

