Version: v2

Opening Native Projects

Capacitor uses the native IDE for each platform in order to provide required configuration, and to build, test, and deploy apps.

For iOS development, that means you must have Xcode 11 or above installed. For Android, Android Studio 3 or above.

Both IDEs can be opened manually or using the npx cap open command:

Opening Xcode

npx cap open ios

Alternatively, you can open Xcode manually:

open ios/App/App.xcworkspace

Opening Android Studio

npx cap open android

Alternatively, you can open Android Studio and import the android/ directory as an Android Studio project.

