Building your App
Capacitor works on a three-step build process: First, your web code is built (if necessary). Next, the built web code is copied to each platform. Finally, the app is compiled using the platform-specific tooling.
1. Building web code
Capacitor does not have any built-in feature to build web code. Instead, you will use your framework's build process of choice.
Regardless of your build process, we recommend adding a
build script to your
package.json to enable the standard frontend
build command:
{
"scripts": {
"build": "command-to-build (ex: webpack, tsc, babel, etc.)"
}
}
npm run build
This builds your Progressive Web App if you've configured Progressive Web App support already.
2. Copying Web Code
Once your web code is built, it needs to be copied into each native project:
npx cap copy
Run this command each time you perform a build and consider adding it to the end of your build script in
package.json.
3. Building Native Project
iOS
iOS relies on Xcode to do the final app compile:
npx cap copy ios
npx cap open ios
Once Xcode launches, you can build your app binary through the standard Xcode workflow.
Android
Android relies on Android Studio (or, optionally, the Android CLI tools) to build the app:
npx cap copy android
npx cap open android
Once Android Studio launches, you can build your app through the standard Android Studio workflow.