@adobe/cordova-acpanalytics

androidios

Adobe Experience Platform - Analytics plugin for Cordova apps.

License iconApache 2.0 licenseAuthor iconAdobe
Downloads icon3063 Downloads
Updated iconApr 21, 2020
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon2 stars
Watchers icon18 Watchers

@adobe/cordova-acpcore

iosandroid

Adobe Experience Platform - Core plugin for Cordova apps.

License iconApache 2.0 licenseAuthor iconAdobe
Downloads icon3067 Downloads
Updated iconJul 23, 2021
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon3 stars
Watchers icon14 Watchers

@alan-ai/cordova-plugin-alan-voice

iosandroid

Alan Voice Cordova plugin

License iconMIT license
Downloads icon176 Downloads
Updated iconJul 14, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@aparajita/capacitor-biometric-auth

iosandroid

Provides access to the native biometric auth APIs for Capacitor apps

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconAparajita Fishman
Downloads icon3094 Downloads
Updated iconJun 21, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon41 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@aparajita/capacitor-dark-mode

iosandroid

Universal dark mode support for Ionic web and native apps

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconAparajita Fishman
Downloads icon822 Downloads
Updated iconJun 16, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon13 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@aparajita/capacitor-logger

iosandroid

Enhanced, universal logging for Capacitor apps and plugins

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconAparajita Fishman
Downloads icon663 Downloads
Updated iconJun 15, 2023
Issues icon2 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon13 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@aparajita/capacitor-secure-storage

iosandroid

Capacitor 5+ plugin that provides secure storage for the iOS and Android

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconAparajita Fishman
Downloads icon1745 Downloads
Updated iconJun 15, 2023
Issues icon1 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon47 stars
Watchers icon7 Watchers

@aparajita/capacitor-splash-screen

iosandroid

A Capacitor plugin that provides full native splash screen functionality

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconAparajita Fishman
Downloads icon524 Downloads
Updated iconJan 18, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon54 stars
Watchers icon5 Watchers

@approov/cordova-plugin-advanced-http

iosandroid

Cordova plugin for communicating with HTTP servers with Approov integration and dynamic SSL pinning

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconWymsee
Downloads icon33 Downloads
Updated iconDec 29, 2022
Issues icon10 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon6 Watchers

@bcpros/cordova-plugin-qrscanner

ios

Fast, energy-efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconJason Dreyzehner
Downloads icon6 Downloads
Updated iconApr 19, 2022
Issues icon198 issues
Health iconHealth: 44%
Stars icon565 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@bugfender/capacitor

iosandroid

Remote logging with Bugfender

License iconMIT license
Downloads icon557 Downloads
Updated iconAug 01, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon1 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@byteowls/capacitor-filesharer

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin to download and share files for the Web, Android and iOS

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMichael Oberwasserlechner
Downloads icon16843 Downloads
Updated iconSep 18, 2022
Issues icon7 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon70 stars
Watchers icon7 Watchers

@byteowls/capacitor-oauth2

iosandroid

Capacitor OAuth 2 client plugin

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMichael Oberwasserlechner
Downloads icon18844 Downloads
Updated iconApr 11, 2023
Issues icon41 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon190 stars
Watchers icon15 Watchers

@byteowls/capacitor-sms

iosandroid

Capacitor SMS plugin

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMichael Oberwasserlechner
Downloads icon4920 Downloads
Updated iconSep 18, 2022
Issues icon3 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon21 stars
Watchers icon4 Watchers

@capacitor-community/advertising-id

iosandroid

Allows access to the IDFA (iOS) and AAID (Android)

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconThomas Vidas
Downloads icon2901 Downloads
Updated iconMay 18, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon2 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@capacitor-community/app-icon

iosandroid

Capacitor community plugin for changing an iOS app icon.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconjohnborges
Downloads icon7846 Downloads
Updated iconMay 28, 2023
Issues icon5 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon56 stars
Watchers icon5 Watchers

@capacitor-community/appcenter

iosandroid

Capacitor Plugin for Microsoft's App Center SDK.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconjohnborges
Downloads icon955 Downloads
Updated iconMay 04, 2023
Issues icon4 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon26 stars
Watchers icon4 Watchers

@capacitor-community/appcenter-analytics

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for AppCenter Analytics

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconjohnborges
Downloads icon941 Downloads
Updated iconMay 04, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@capacitor-community/appcenter-crashes

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Microsoft's App Center Crashes

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconjohnborges
Downloads icon2390 Downloads
Updated iconMay 04, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@capacitor-community/barcode-scanner

iosandroid

A fast and efficient (QR) barcode scanner for Capacitor

License iconMIT licenseAuthor icontafelnl
Downloads icon72950 Downloads
Updated iconMay 08, 2023
Issues icon39 issues
Health iconHealth: 63%
Stars icon397 stars
Watchers icon31 Watchers

@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Bluetooth Low Energy

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconpwespi
Downloads icon11689 Downloads
Updated iconAug 14, 2023
Issues icon21 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon194 stars
Watchers icon9 Watchers

@capacitor-community/contacts

iosandroid

Contacts Plugin for Capacitor

License iconMIT license
Downloads icon19225 Downloads
Updated iconJul 13, 2023
Issues icon6 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon100 stars
Watchers icon13 Watchers

@capacitor-community/date-picker

iosandroid

Native DateTime Picker Plugin for Capacitor Apps

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconStewan Silva
Downloads icon1342 Downloads
Updated iconMay 18, 2023
Issues icon20 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon74 stars
Watchers icon9 Watchers

@capacitor-community/facebook-login

iosandroid

A native plugin for Facebook Login

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMasahiko Sakakibara
Downloads icon34258 Downloads
Updated iconMay 05, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@capacitor-community/fcm

iosandroid

Enable Firebase Cloud Messaging features for Capacitor apps

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconStewan Silva
Downloads icon46765 Downloads
Updated iconMay 08, 2023
Issues icon23 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon217 stars
Watchers icon19 Watchers

@capacitor-community/file-opener

iosandroid

Capacitor File Opener. The plugin is able to open a file given the mimeType and the file uri.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconAlex Ryltsov
Downloads icon60638 Downloads
Updated iconMay 07, 2023
Issues icon3 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon47 stars
Watchers icon8 Watchers

@capacitor-community/google-maps

iosandroid

Plugin using native Maps API for Android and iOS.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor icon@capacitor-community
Downloads icon466 Downloads
Updated iconMar 16, 2022
Issues icon21 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon137 stars
Watchers icon13 Watchers

@capacitor-community/http

iosandroid

A native HTTP plugin for CORS-free requests and file transfers

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMax Lynch
Downloads icon56539 Downloads
Updated iconNov 10, 2021
Issues icon87 issues
Health iconHealth: 44%
Stars icon209 stars
Watchers icon14 Watchers

@capacitor-community/image-to-text

iosandroid

Image to Text (OCR) Plugin for Capacitor

License iconHippocratic License Version 2.0 licenseAuthor iconOriginally Vennela Kodali and now Capacitor Community
Downloads icon58 Downloads
Updated iconMay 04, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@capacitor-community/intercom

iosandroid

Enable Intercom features for Capacitor apps

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconStewan Silva
Downloads icon23935 Downloads
Updated iconMay 18, 2023
Issues icon20 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon47 stars
Watchers icon10 Watchers

@capacitor-community/keep-awake

iosandroid

Prevent your screen from getting some sleep!

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconKevin Boosten
Downloads icon28269 Downloads
Updated iconMay 04, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon95 stars
Watchers icon10 Watchers

@capacitor-community/mdm-appconfig

iosandroid

Capacitor community plugin for reading app configurations written by a MDM (see appconfig.org) such as VMWare Workspace One.

License iconMIT license
Downloads icon763 Downloads
Updated iconMay 09, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon2 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@capacitor-community/media

iosandroid

Enable some media features for Capacitor such as create albums, save videos, gifs and more.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconStewan Silva
Downloads icon10897 Downloads
Updated iconAug 13, 2023
Issues icon2 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon67 stars
Watchers icon16 Watchers

@capacitor-community/native-audio

iosandroid

A native plugin for native audio engine

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconbazuka5801
Downloads icon3325 Downloads
Updated iconJul 21, 2023
Issues icon15 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon74 stars
Watchers icon10 Watchers

@capacitor-community/native-market

iosandroid

A native market plugin for linking to google play or app store.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconPriyank Patel
Downloads icon591 Downloads
Updated iconJun 09, 2023
Issues icon2 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon23 stars
Watchers icon8 Watchers

@capacitor-community/photoviewer

iosandroid

PhotoViewer table images with fullscreen and sharing capabilities

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconJean Pierre Quéau
Downloads icon2926 Downloads
Updated iconMay 22, 2023
Issues icon13 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon39 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@capacitor-community/privacy-screen

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin that protects your app from displaying a screenshot in Recents screen/App Switcher.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon10951 Downloads
Updated iconJun 27, 2023
Issues icon5 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon52 stars
Watchers icon8 Watchers

@capacitor-community/security-provider

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin with methods to check and update the Android Security Provider

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconCapacitor Community
Downloads icon45 Downloads
Updated iconJul 06, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@capacitor-community/sqlite

iosandroid

Community plugin for native & electron SQLite databases

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconJean Pierre Quéau
Downloads icon36479 Downloads
Updated iconAug 10, 2023
Issues icon8 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon321 stars
Watchers icon11 Watchers

@capacitor-community/stripe

iosandroid

Stripe SDK bindings for Capacitor Applications

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMasahiko Sakakibara
Downloads icon10046 Downloads
Updated iconAug 16, 2023
Issues icon16 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon142 stars
Watchers icon11 Watchers

@capacitor-community/text-to-speech

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for synthesizing speech from text.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon3785 Downloads
Updated iconAug 02, 2023
Issues icon11 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon71 stars
Watchers icon5 Watchers

@capacitor-community/twitter

iosandroid

Enable TwitterKit features for Capacitor

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconStewan Silva
Downloads icon46 Downloads
Updated iconJun 03, 2022
Issues icon6 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon11 stars
Watchers icon11 Watchers

@capacitor-community/uxcam

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for UXCam and FullStory analytics. It uses UXCam for Android and iOS platforms and FullStory for Web/PWA.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconCloudNesil
Downloads icon10 Downloads
Updated iconJan 29, 2021
Issues icon1 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon5 stars
Watchers icon1 Watchers

@capacitor-firebase/analytics

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Firebase Analytics.

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon10111 Downloads
Updated iconJul 21, 2023
Issues icon35 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon259 stars
Watchers icon14 Watchers

@capacitor-firebase/app

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Firebase App.

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon1985 Downloads
Updated iconJul 21, 2023
Issues icon35 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon259 stars
Watchers icon14 Watchers

@capacitor-firebase/app-check

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Firebase App Check.

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon1064 Downloads
Updated iconJul 21, 2023
Issues icon35 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon259 stars
Watchers icon14 Watchers

@capacitor-firebase/authentication

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Firebase Authentication.

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon19029 Downloads
Updated iconJul 21, 2023
Issues icon35 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon259 stars
Watchers icon14 Watchers

@capacitor-firebase/crashlytics

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Firebase Crashlytics.

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon8056 Downloads
Updated iconJul 21, 2023
Issues icon35 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon259 stars
Watchers icon14 Watchers

@capacitor-firebase/messaging

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM).

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon14653 Downloads
Updated iconJul 21, 2023
Issues icon35 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon259 stars
Watchers icon14 Watchers

@capacitor-firebase/performance

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Firebase Performance Monitoring.

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon2811 Downloads
Updated iconJul 21, 2023
Issues icon35 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon259 stars
Watchers icon14 Watchers

@capacitor-firebase/remote-config

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Firebase Remote Config.

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon2299 Downloads
Updated iconJul 21, 2023
Issues icon35 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon259 stars
Watchers icon14 Watchers

@capacitor-mlkit/barcode-scanning

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for ML Kit Barcode scanning.

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon3643 Downloads
Updated iconJul 22, 2023
Issues icon17 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon34 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@capacitor-mlkit/translation

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for ML Kit Translation.

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon350 Downloads
Updated iconJul 22, 2023
Issues icon17 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon34 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@capacitor-mobi/cordova-plugin-camera

androidiosbrowserwindowsosx

Cordova Camera Plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconApache Software Foundation
Downloads icon25 Downloads
Updated iconNov 23, 2021
Issues icon115 issues
Health iconHealth: 75%
Stars icon953 stars
Watchers icon89 Watchers

@capacitor/action-sheetofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Action Sheet API provides access to native Action Sheets, which come up from the bottom of the screen and display actions a user can take.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon29039 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/appofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The App API handles high level App state and events.For example, this API emits events when the app enters and leaves the foreground, handles deeplinks, opens other apps, and manages persisted plugin state.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon663019 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 75%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/app-launcherofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The AppLauncher API allows to open other apps

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon74401 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/browserofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Browser API provides the ability to open an in-app browser and subscribe to browser events.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon331978 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/cameraofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Camera API provides the ability to take a photo with the camera or choose an existing one from the photo album.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon278076 Downloads
Updated iconAug 09, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/clipboardofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Clipboard API enables copy and pasting to/from the system clipboard.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon149019 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/deviceofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Device API exposes internal information about the device, such as the model and operating system version, along with user information such as unique ids.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon366343 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/dialogofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Dialog API provides methods for triggering native dialog windows for alerts, confirmations, and input prompts

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon88547 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/filesystemofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Filesystem API provides a NodeJS-like API for working with files on the device.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon339113 Downloads
Updated iconAug 09, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/geolocationofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Geolocation API provides simple methods for getting and tracking the current position of the device using GPS, along with altitude, heading, and speed information if available.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon171205 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/google-mapsofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

Google maps on Capacitor

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon12965 Downloads
Updated iconAug 09, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/hapticsofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Haptics API provides physical feedback to the user through touch or vibration.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon399538 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/keyboardofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Keyboard API provides keyboard display and visibility control, along with event tracking when the keyboard shows and hides.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon545021 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 75%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/live-updatesofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

Official Live Updates plugin for Capacitor

License iconCommercial licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon2058 Downloads
Updated iconJun 28, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@capacitor/local-notificationsofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Local Notifications API provides a way to schedule device notifications locally (i.e. without a server sending push notifications).

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon109432 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/networkofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Network API provides network and connectivity information.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon225501 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/preferencesofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Preferences API provides a simple key/value persistent store for lightweight data.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon256413 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/push-notificationsofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Push Notifications API provides access to native push notifications.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon292998 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/screen-orientationofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Screen Orientation API provides methods to lock and unlock the screen orientation.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon17116 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/screen-readerofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Screen Reader API provides access to TalkBack/VoiceOver/etc. and provides simple text-to-speech capabilities for visual accessibility.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon15868 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/shareofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Share API provides methods for sharing content in any sharing-enabled apps the user may have installed.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon186248 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/splash-screenofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Splash Screen API provides methods for showing or hiding a Splash image.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon361581 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/status-barofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The StatusBar API Provides methods for configuring the style of the Status Bar, along with showing or hiding it.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon539593 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 75%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/storageofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Storage API provides a simple key/value persistent store for lightweight data.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon76550 Downloads
Updated iconMar 03, 2022
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/text-zoomofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Text Zoom API provides the ability to change Web View text size for visual accessibility.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon32065 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capacitor/toastofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

The Toast API provides a notification pop up for displaying important information to a user. Just like real toast!

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Downloads icon41797 Downloads
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon246 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon389 stars
Watchers icon28 Watchers

@capawesome-team/capacitor-datetime-picker

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin that let the user easily enter both a date and a time.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon161 Downloads
Updated iconMay 04, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@capawesome-team/capacitor-file-opener

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin to open a file with the default application.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon2422 Downloads
Updated iconJul 20, 2023
Issues icon19 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon80 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@capawesome/capacitor-app-update

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin that assists with app updates.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon33156 Downloads
Updated iconJul 04, 2023
Issues icon19 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon80 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@capawesome/capacitor-badge

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin to access and update the badge number of the app icon.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon27277 Downloads
Updated iconMay 04, 2023
Issues icon19 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon80 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@capawesome/capacitor-cloudinary

iosandroid

Unofficial Capacitor plugin for integrating with Cloudinary.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon949 Downloads
Updated iconMay 04, 2023
Issues icon19 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon80 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@capawesome/capacitor-file-picker

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin that allows the user to select a file.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon34392 Downloads
Updated iconJun 28, 2023
Issues icon19 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon80 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@capawesome/capacitor-photo-editor

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin that allows the user to edit a photo.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconRobin Genz
Downloads icon302 Downloads
Updated iconMay 04, 2023
Issues icon19 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon80 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@capgo/camera-preview

iosandroid

Camera preview

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMartin Donadieu
Downloads icon765 Downloads
Updated iconAug 14, 2023
Issues icon19 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon1 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@capgo/capacitor-crisp

iosandroid

Crisp native SDK for capacitor

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMartin Donadieu
Downloads icon785 Downloads
Updated iconJul 31, 2023
Issues icon9 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon4 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@capgo/capacitor-flash

iosandroid

Switch the Flashlight / Torch of your device.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMartin Donadieu
Downloads icon1312 Downloads
Updated iconJul 31, 2023
Issues icon7 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon10 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@capgo/capacitor-mute

iosandroid

Detect if the mute switch is enabled/disabled on a device

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMartin donadieu
Downloads icon504 Downloads
Updated iconJun 01, 2023
Issues icon7 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon1 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@capgo/capacitor-purchases

iosandroid

In-app Subscriptions Made Easy with RevenueCat sdk

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMartin Donadieu
Downloads icon2324 Downloads
Updated iconJul 31, 2023
Issues icon16 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon61 stars
Watchers icon5 Watchers

@capgo/capacitor-updater

iosandroid

Live update for capacitor apps

License iconMPL-2.0 licenseAuthor iconMartin Donadieu
Downloads icon22579 Downloads
Updated iconAug 14, 2023
Issues icon27 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon339 stars
Watchers icon11 Watchers

@capgo/inappbrowser

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin in app browser

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMartin Donadieu
Downloads icon3585 Downloads
Updated iconAug 14, 2023
Issues icon23 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon24 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@capgo/native-audio

iosandroid

A native plugin for native audio engine

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMartin Donadieu
Downloads icon2304 Downloads
Updated iconAug 10, 2023
Issues icon9 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon13 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@capgo/native-market

iosandroid

A native market plugin for linking to google play or app store.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMartin Donadieu
Downloads icon2182 Downloads
Updated iconJun 21, 2023
Issues icon7 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon4 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@capgo/nativegeocoder

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for native forward and reverse geocoding

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMartin Donadieu
Downloads icon2855 Downloads
Updated iconAug 08, 2023
Issues icon7 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon17 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@captureid/capacitor3-cidprint

iosandroid

CaptureID Printer Plugin

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconUwe Hoppe
Downloads icon455 Downloads
Updated iconJun 28, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@captureid/capacitor4-cidscan

iosandroid

CaptureID Camera Scanner Plugin

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconUwe Hoppe
Downloads icon270 Downloads
Updated iconOct 21, 2022
Health iconHealth: 56%

@cordova-plugin-agconnect/applinking

androidios

Cordova Plugin AGC AppLinking

License iconApache-2.0 license
Downloads icon7 Downloads
Updated iconMay 18, 2021
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@diningcity/capacitor-qr-scanner

iosandroid

A Capacitor plug in to scan QR Codes

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconDiningCity Group
Downloads icon936 Downloads
Updated iconMar 10, 2023
Issues icon4 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon5 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@dolosplus/zebra-capacitor

iosandroid

Zebra printer capacitor plugin library with ZSDK API

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconJak Ratiwanich
Downloads icon22 Downloads
Updated iconFeb 01, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@dynatrace/cordova-plugin

iosandroidwindows

This plugin gives you the ability to use the Dynatrace instrumentation in your hybrid application (Cordova, Ionic, ..). It uses the Mobile Agent, the JavaScript Agent. The Mobile Agent will give you all device specific values containing lifecycle informat

License iconSEE LICENSE IN LICENSE.md licenseAuthor iconDynatrace
Downloads icon5000 Downloads
Updated iconJul 19, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@enertrag/p2pconnect

iosandroid

Capacitor Peer to Peer connectivity plugin

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconPhilipp Anné
Downloads icon20 Downloads
Updated iconMar 01, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon1 Watchers

@falconeta/capacitor-wifi-connect

iosandroid

plugin used for connect the device trhought Wifi also with prefix

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconFalconeta
Downloads icon499 Downloads
Updated iconJul 28, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon6 stars
Watchers icon1 Watchers

@fmendoza/capacitor-google-auth

iosandroid

Google Auth plugin for capacitor.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconFernando Mendoza
Downloads icon59 Downloads
Updated iconJul 07, 2022
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon1 stars
Watchers icon1 Watchers

@forgr/native-audio

iosandroid

A native plugin for native audio engine

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconbazuka5801
Downloads icon9 Downloads
Updated iconApr 15, 2022
Health iconHealth: 56%

@frontall/capacitor-udp

iosandroid

UDP Plugin for CapacitorJS inspired by the UDP Plugin of https://github.com/unitree-czk/capacitor-udp

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconLieuwe van Brug
Downloads icon344 Downloads
Updated iconAug 18, 2021
Issues icon1 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon3 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@gameleap/capacitor-chromecast

iosandroid

This is a plugin for Capacitor that enables Chromecast functionality for iOS and Android.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconDimitar Todorov
Downloads icon15 Downloads
Updated iconApr 03, 2022
Issues icon3 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon3 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@goiarlabs/cordova-base64-to-gallery

iosandroidwp8

Cordova plugin to save base64 data as a png image into the device

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconStefanoMagrassi
Downloads icon171 Downloads
Updated iconDec 15, 2021
Health iconHealth: 56%

@havesource/cordova-plugin-push

iosandroidwindowsbrowser

Register and receive push notifications.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconErisu
Downloads icon8621 Downloads
Updated iconApr 08, 2022
Issues icon103 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon133 stars
Watchers icon25 Watchers

@hiloenergie/capacitor-plugin-safe-area

iosandroid

A plugin to expose the safe area insets from the native iOS/Android device to your web project.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconKevin Pacheco
Downloads icon656 Downloads
Updated iconJul 13, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@houseninja/capacitor-branch

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Branch.io deep links

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconHouse Ninja Engineering
Downloads icon26 Downloads
Updated iconNov 04, 2022
Health iconHealth: 56%

@houseninja/capacitor-intercom

iosandroid

Enable Intercom features for Capacitor apps

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconHouse Ninja Engineering
Downloads icon222 Downloads
Updated iconNov 24, 2022
Issues icon2 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@houseninja/capacitor-mixpanel

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for Mixpanel

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconHouse Ninja Engineering
Downloads icon539 Downloads
Updated iconMar 04, 2023
Issues icon7 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon5 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@idpass/smartscanner-capacitor

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for the SmartScanner Core library to scan MRZ, NFC and barcodes

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconNewLogic
Downloads icon283 Downloads
Updated iconMay 18, 2023
Issues icon10 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon7 stars
Watchers icon7 Watchers

@ionic-enterprise/android-permissionsofficial plugin icon

androidiosbrowser

Android 6.0 permissions check.

License iconApache 2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJun 16, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/apple-payofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

Capacitor Plugin used to enable Apple Pay in an Application

License iconSEE LICENSE licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconMay 12, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/apple-payment-passofficial plugin icon

ios

This plugin allows you to add credit cards to Apple Wallet

License iconSEE LICENSE IN LICENSE.txt licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJan 06, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/authofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

Auth Connect adds single sign-on and secure user authentication to a Capacitor or Cordova project using OpenID Connect authentication standards (OIDC).

Author iconIonic
Updated iconAug 09, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 44%
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@ionic-enterprise/badgeofficial plugin icon

iososxandroidbrowserwindows

Shows the count of unread messages as a badge on the app icon.

License iconApache 2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJun 14, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/cameraofficial plugin icon

androidiosbrowserwindowsosx

Cordova Camera Plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJun 14, 2023
Issues icon115 issues
Health iconHealth: 75%
Stars icon953 stars
Watchers icon89 Watchers

@ionic-enterprise/capacitor-portalsofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

Enables module federation with Capacitor

License iconCommercial licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJan 26, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/clipboardofficial plugin icon

androidioswp8

Clipboard management plugin for Cordova/PhoneGap that supports iOS, Android, and WP8

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconApr 09, 2020
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/contactsofficial plugin icon

androidios

Ionic Contacts Plugin

License iconSEE LICENSE licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconNov 24, 2021
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/couchbase-liteofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

Integration for Couchbase Lite (2.x+) in Ionic enterprise apps

License iconUNLICENSED licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/deviceofficial plugin icon

androidelectronioswindowsbrowserosx

Cordova Device Plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJun 21, 2023
Issues icon19 issues
Health iconHealth: 63%
Stars icon383 stars
Watchers icon46 Watchers

@ionic-enterprise/dialogsofficial plugin icon

androidbrowserioswindows

Cordova Notification Plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconMay 27, 2020
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/geolocationofficial plugin icon

androidioswindows

Cordova Geolocation Plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJun 14, 2023
Issues icon23 issues
Health iconHealth: 63%
Stars icon629 stars
Watchers icon66 Watchers

@ionic-enterprise/google-payofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

Capacitor Plugin used to enable Google Pay in an Application

License iconSEE LICENSE licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconMay 12, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/identity-vaultofficial plugin icon

androidios

Identity Vault is an all-in-one frontend identity management system that combines security best practices and the latest in biometric authentication options for Ionic apps running on iOS and Android. The Vault manages secure user identity and session toke

License iconSEE LICENSE licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJun 21, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/inappbrowserofficial plugin icon

androidbrowseriososxwindows

Cordova InAppBrowser Plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJun 14, 2023
Issues icon311 issues
Health iconHealth: 75%
Stars icon1099 stars
Watchers icon97 Watchers

@ionic-enterprise/intuneofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

Support for Microsoft Intune

License iconUNLICENSED licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconAug 15, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/nativestorageofficial plugin icon

androidiosbrowserwindowsosx

Native storage of variables in Android, iOS and Windows

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconApr 09, 2020
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@ionic-enterprise/network-informationofficial plugin icon

androidioswindowsbrowser

Cordova Network Information Plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJun 21, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/screen-orientationofficial plugin icon

androidioswindows

Cordova Screen Orientation plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconMay 27, 2020
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/secure-storageofficial plugin icon

androidios

Secure Storage is a local database system for high performance, secure data storage on iOS and Android. It provides full SQL query and relational data support through SQLite, as well as key/value support. Full encryption support (using 256-bit AES) is pro

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJul 12, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@ionic-enterprise/splashscreenofficial plugin icon

androidwindowsbrowser

Cordova Splashscreen Plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJun 29, 2023
Issues icon9 issues
Health iconHealth: 63%
Stars icon642 stars
Watchers icon64 Watchers

@ionic-enterprise/ssl-pinningofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

Provide SSL pinning for Capacitor Native HTTP Plugin

Author iconIonic
Updated iconJun 29, 2023
Health iconHealth: 44%

@ionic-enterprise/statusbarofficial plugin icon

androidioswindows

Cordova StatusBar Plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconJun 14, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@ionic-enterprise/zebra-scannerofficial plugin icon

iosandroid

Capacitor Plugin used to enable Zebra Scanning DataWedge API functionality in an Application

License iconSEE LICENSE licenseAuthor iconIonic
Updated iconMay 17, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@jcesarmobile/ssl-skip

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for skipping ssl checks

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconjcesarmobile
Downloads icon4215 Downloads
Updated iconNov 17, 2022
Issues icon2 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon17 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@jofr/capacitor-media-session

android

Capacitor plugin for media notifications and platform media keys as well as background audio playback

License iconGPL-3.0-or-later licenseAuthor iconJonas
Downloads icon950 Downloads
Updated iconJul 30, 2023
Issues icon5 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon16 stars
Watchers icon1 Watchers

@joinflux/capacitor-intercom

iosandroid

Enable Intercom features for Capacitor apps

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconGustavo Hoirisch
Downloads icon52 Downloads
Updated iconJun 27, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon1 Watchers

@joinflux/capacitor-segment

iosandroid

A Capacitor plugin for Segment analytics

License iconMIT license
Downloads icon1343 Downloads
Updated iconJun 27, 2023
Issues icon5 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon5 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@joinflux/firebase-remote-config

iosandroid

A native plugin for firebase remote config

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconPriyank Patel
Downloads icon1174 Downloads
Updated iconJun 26, 2023
Issues icon5 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon7 stars
Watchers icon3 Watchers

@jonz94/capacitor-azure-notification-hubs

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin to register push notifications via Azure Notification Hub.

License icon0BSD licenseAuthor iconjonz94
Downloads icon159 Downloads
Updated iconJun 27, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon3 stars
Watchers icon1 Watchers

@jonz94/capacitor-image-picker

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for multiple image selection

License icon0BSD licenseAuthor iconjonz94
Downloads icon88 Downloads
Updated iconDec 07, 2022
Issues icon1 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon7 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@jonz94/capacitor-sim

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin to get information from device's sim cards

License icon0BSD licenseAuthor iconjonz94
Downloads icon790 Downloads
Updated iconMay 07, 2023
Issues icon1 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon10 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@matiasfic/intercom

iosandroid

Enable Intercom features for Capacitor apps

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMatias Ficarrotti
Downloads icon3 Downloads
Updated iconNov 01, 2022
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@miaz/capacitor-websocket

iosandroid

Basic websocket for capacitor

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconRyan
Downloads icon32 Downloads
Updated iconJun 14, 2023
Issues icon1 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon5 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@microblink/blinkcard-capacitor

iosandroid

AI-driven credit card scanning for cross-platform apps built with Capacitor.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMicroblink
Downloads icon650 Downloads
Updated iconJul 07, 2022
Issues icon1 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon1 stars
Watchers icon7 Watchers

@microblink/blinkid-capacitor

iosandroid

A small and powerful ID card Capacitor plugin for BlinkID SDK

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMicroblink
Downloads icon656 Downloads
Updated iconJul 06, 2022
Issues icon5 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon10 stars
Watchers icon11 Watchers

@mineminemine/fcm

iosandroid

Enable Firebase Cloud Messaging features for Capacitor apps

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconStewan Silva
Downloads icon152 Downloads
Updated iconSep 05, 2022
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon1 Watchers

@modea/capacitor-salesforce-chat

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin that launches salesforce chat ui

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconJacob Heuman
Downloads icon287 Downloads
Updated iconAug 09, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@moodlehq/cordova-plugin-file-transfer

androidioswindowsbrowser

Moodle's fork of Cordova File Transfer Plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconApache Software Foundation
Downloads icon1675 Downloads
Updated iconJan 14, 2022
Health iconHealth: 56%

@moodlehq/cordova-plugin-inappbrowser

androidbrowseriososxwindows

Moodle's fork of Cordova InAppBrowser Plugin

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconApache Software Foundation
Downloads icon1663 Downloads
Updated iconNov 22, 2021
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@moodlehq/cordova-plugin-intent

android

Moodle's fork of a general purpose intent shim layer for cordova appliations on Android. Handles various techniques for sending and receiving intents.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconDarryn Campbell
Downloads icon1658 Downloads
Updated iconJun 13, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@moodlehq/cordova-plugin-zip

androidios

Moodle's fork of Cordova Plugin File

License iconBSD license
Downloads icon2287 Downloads
Updated iconDec 14, 2021
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@moodlehq/phonegap-plugin-push

iosandroidwindowsbrowser

Moodle's fork of Cordova Push Plugin.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconErisu
Downloads icon1739 Downloads
Updated iconJun 06, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@mozartec/capacitor-microphone

iosandroid

This Microphone API provides the ability to interact with the microphone and record Audio

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMozart
Downloads icon2556 Downloads
Updated iconJul 25, 2023
Issues icon2 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon9 stars
Watchers icon4 Watchers

@nadavhalfon/capacitor-native-contacts

iosandroid

Capacitor plugin for picking contact from native contacts list

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconNadav Halfon
Downloads icon23 Downloads
Updated iconMay 14, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon1 Watchers

@nano-sql/adapter-sqlite-cordova

androidwindowsioswebosx

Run SQLite on the device and IndexedDB in the browser with exactly the same API with nanoSQL 2!

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconScott Lott
Downloads icon89 Downloads
Updated iconApr 02, 2019
Issues icon59 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon779 stars
Watchers icon20 Watchers

@nativescript/capacitor

iosandroid

NativeScript for Capacitor

License iconApache-2.0 licenseAuthor iconNativeScript TSC
Downloads icon1343 Downloads
Updated iconMay 12, 2023
Issues icon4 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon31 stars
Watchers icon7 Watchers

@oniq/capacitor-plugin-geocoder

iosandroid

Capacitor geocoder plugin for iOS and Android to reverse and forward addresses

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconFernando Penna
Downloads icon3 Downloads
Updated iconSep 06, 2020
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@pantrist/capacitor-date-picker

iosandroid

Native DateTime Picker Plugin for Capacitor Apps

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconStewan Silva
Downloads icon996 Downloads
Updated iconMay 04, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon1 stars
Watchers icon1 Watchers

@pixelpay/capacitor-plugin

iosandroid

Native bridge with Capacitor plugin and PixelPaySDK

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconIvan Suazo
Downloads icon32 Downloads
Updated iconJun 22, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@rdlabo/capacitor-screenshot-event

iosandroid

Notification that user shot screenshot

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconMasahiko Sakakibara
Downloads icon616 Downloads
Updated iconMay 05, 2023
Issues icon3 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon11 stars
Watchers icon2 Watchers

@recognizebv/capacitor-plugin-msauth

iosandroid

This plugin enables MSAL support for Capacitor.

License iconLGPL-3.0 licenseAuthor iconRecognize
Downloads icon860 Downloads
Updated iconMar 01, 2023
Issues icon11 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon11 stars
Watchers icon5 Watchers

@regulaforensics/cordova-plugin-face-api

iosandroid

Cordova plugin for compairing faces using phone`s camera

License iconcommercial licenseAuthor iconRegulaForensics
Downloads icon178 Downloads
Updated iconJul 14, 2023
Issues icon1 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon3 stars
Watchers icon4 Watchers

@regulaforensics/cordova-plugin-face-core

iosandroid

Cordova plugin for compairing faces using phone`s camera (Core framework)

License iconcommercial licenseAuthor iconRegulaForensics
Downloads icon57 Downloads
Updated iconJul 14, 2023
Issues icon1 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon3 stars
Watchers icon4 Watchers

@reslear/capacitor-google-auth

iosandroid

Google Auth plugin for capacitor.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconreslear
Downloads icon3089 Downloads
Updated iconFeb 01, 2022
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon7 stars
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@rokt/cordova-plugin-roktsdk

androidios

The Rokt Cordova SDK enables you to integrate Rokt into your mobile apps to drive more value from—and for—your customers.

License iconCopyright 2020 Rokt Pte Ltd Licensed under the Rokt Software Development Kit (SDK) Terms of Use Version 2.0 (the 'License'); You may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at https://rokt.com/sdk-license-2-0/ licenseAuthor iconROKT
Downloads icon401 Downloads
Updated iconAug 09, 2023
Health iconHealth: 56%

@rollershop/capacitor-emarsys-sdk

iosandroid

Capacitor Plugin that wraps the Emarsys SDK

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconSimplifySolutions
Downloads icon4 Downloads
Updated iconAug 03, 2022
Issues icon1 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon1 Watchers

@sencrop/capacitor-intercom

iosandroid

Intercom Plugin for Capacitor

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconSencrop
Downloads icon1023 Downloads
Updated iconApr 28, 2023
Issues icon4 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon0 stars
Watchers icon14 Watchers

@sentry/capacitor

iosandroid

Official Sentry SDK for Capacitor

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconSentry Team and Contributors
Downloads icon70433 Downloads
Updated iconAug 02, 2023
Issues icon36 issues
Health iconHealth: 56%
Stars icon113 stars
Watchers icon37 Watchers

@sparkfabrik/capacitor-plugin-idfa

iosandroid

Get native IDFA or Advertising ID from iOS or Android device.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconSparkfabrik
Downloads icon2112 Downloads
Updated iconMay 30, 2023
Issues icon1 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon8 stars
Watchers icon8 Watchers

@starley/barcodescanner-sdk31

iosandroidwindowsbrowser

You can use the BarcodeScanner plugin to scan different types of barcodes (using the device's camera) and get the metadata encoded in them for processing within your application.

License iconMIT licenseAuthor iconAdobe PhoneGap Team
Downloads icon527 Downloads
Updated iconJan 24, 2023
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 50%
Stars icon2 stars
Watchers icon0 Watchers

@tapdaq/cordova-ironsource-adapter

androidios

Tapdaq IronSource adapter for Apache Cordova

License iconCommercial licenseAuthor iconTapdaq
Downloads icon3 Downloads
Updated iconDec 09, 2021
Issues icon0 issues
Health iconHealth: 38%
Stars icon7 stars
Watchers icon25 Watchers

@thegrizzlylabs/cordova-plugin-genius-scan

androidios

Cordova Plugin for Genius Scan SDK

Author iconTheGrizzlyLabs
Downloads icon1236 Downloads
Updated iconJun 01, 2023
Issues icon0 issue